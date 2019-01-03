Winter Boots That Are Waterproof, Weatherproof, and Durable

Winter boots don't need to be the most fashion-forward. They need to keep our feet warm and dry and they should last longer than a season. There are a lot of boots out there that just don't cut it, and no one ever deserves wet socks. From slip-ons to shearling-lined to waterproof suede, here are some winter boots that will keep your tootsies toasty year in and year out.

The best part about Bogs Boots are the ease of wear. Nothing is more annoying than shoving a wool-socked foot into a boot and then having to tie laces and readjust a tongue. The slip-on Bozeman and Classic Bogs boots both have handles on either side to aide in putting on.

UGG's Adirondack II boot may not be the most streamlined design, but it more than makes up for it with function. With its waterproof outer shell, plus a waterproof inner bootie, it'll keep your feet nice and dry.

A hearty, durable, mid-calf boot is something that Sorel knows how to do well. The Caribou Boot is seam sealed to keep out any snow, ice, or the dreaded wintery mix and its Sherpa cuff keeps your leg toasty warm while helping to make sure no rogue snowflake makes its way into the boot shaft.

If you're in the need for a boot for when you're running errands or walking the dog rather than hustling through busy city street, The Aquatalia Kaitlyn boot is basically a weatherproof and rubber-soled slipper with its fully-lined interior.

Need something a bit more rural and a bit less urban? The Vasque Snowblime features the brand's UltraDry waterproofing system plus a Thinsulate synthetic insulation. It's a hiking boot you'll really enjoy wearing, even if the hike isn't the best.

Wrapping the entire bottom half of your leg in a boot is a great way to guarantee dry feet. The North Face Shellista III boots are 17 inches of waterproof suede and nubuck, plus a hefty rubber lugged sole for extra grip in any weather.

This list would not be complete without having the L.L.Bean Boot. It's a classic for a reason, and I've had mine for close to five years now with basically no sign of wear. If you have the leather ones, I recommend using mink oil once every winter to ensure the waterproofing stays strong.

