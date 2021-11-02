Winter Slipper Sandals are a Thing and Yes, You Need to Have a Pair

Scouting Report: These cold-weather slipper sandals are furry and fabulous

I'm not going to lie, I used to think that furry sandals were kind of trashy. I mean, who in their right mind wears fur (faux or otherwise) on their feet outdoors? Well, apparently, I do.

When I first saw the Kipi Heu slipper sandals made by OluKai, I thought they looked slightly goofy, and soon as I opened the box, I was ready to send them back—then I tried them on. LOVE AT FIRST FEEL! The slippers are soft and warm and they prevent me from having to wear socks on cool days so I'm wearing these bad boys all over town.

OluKai likes to call them “year-round” slippers which may be true if you live in a cool climate. They’ve been a bit too warm for me when the weather has been above 60, but when it’s in the 40s or 50s and my landlord hasn’t turned on the heat yet, these furry foot warmers are like mini toasters for my feet. The shearling-wrapped sandals are super soft so I never want to take them off and thanks to a non-marking, wet-grip rubber sole, I’m not going to slip and bust my junk as I have in the so-called “grippy socks” I’ve used as slippers in the past.

OluKai Kipe'a Heu Slipper Sandals They come in three different colorways: cream, black, and tan. Buy at Zappos $ 99.95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Normally, you’d never catch me outside of my house with furry slippers on (at least that’s what I used to say, anyway), not just because I would have been too embarrassed, but because most slippers don’t have rugged soles. Since these slippers have sturdy soles–not to mention the anatomical footbed with a foam underlay that makes them extra comfortable–they are great to wear outdoors. I started wearing them for a quick walk around the neighborhood or while dropping off my niece at school and graduated to wearing them on pretty much any errand I needed to run.

Feel free to judge, I don't really care. My feet are comfy and my toes are toasty in my new slipper sandals, so I'm laughing at the haters in the gas station and the grocery store.

