Wisconsin Upshot: No Doubt This Is a Democratic Year

Republicans did everything they could to rig the Wisconsin primary to re-elect a Trump-endorsed judge to the state’s Supreme Court.

But the gambit didn’t work. To everyone’s surprise, liberal Jill Karofsky defeated conservative Judge Daniel Kelly, the first time in a dozen years that voters rejected a sitting state Supreme Court judge.

Seeing the upset win as a harbinger of things to come, Democratic strategist James Carville ticked off a string of Democratic wins in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, and now Wisconsin. “The coal mine is full of dead canaries,” he said. “I don’t know how many dead canaries we need to see to say something’s going on here.”