This Case Will Mark the Beginning of the End for Roe v. Wade

It’s the perfect case to take away abortion rights — and the Supreme Court will hear it in October.

Arising out of a Mississippi law designed specifically to challenge Roe v. Wade, the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is perfect because it gives the Court’s conservative supermajority a way to eviscerate abortion rights while still, if it wants to, sort of somehow upholding Roe as a precedent — as all the justices swore they would do during their confirmation hearings.

That’s because the law doesn’t ban all abortions outright: it just moves the goalposts. Under Roe, women have the right to control their bodies up until fetal viability, roughly week 24 of pregnancy. The Mississippi law slides that to 15.