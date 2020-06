Donald Trump won the presidency, and all I got was this MAGA T-shirt?

Republicans who held their noses, sacrificed their dignity and consistency, and voted for Trump in 2016 might be asking themselves this very question today.

Back-to-back Supreme Court decisions on gay and transgender rights for workers and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program conspire to undermine a central premise of Trump’s presidency: At least he was delivering on judges.