With Trump as a Member, What’s the Point of the G7 Club?

The G7 used to be a very exclusive club. To join, you had to be asked, and to be asked you had to preside over one of the richest industrial nations in the world. But that wasn’t enough. Your government had to be a democracy fundamentally committed to human rights, free speech, the rule of law, and—it went without saying—a belief in the importance of objective facts.

The one exception was made in 1997 when Russia was invited to join, even though it wasn't rich enough by any measure and its democratic record was thin. The other members hoped that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian Federation, diminished but full of potential, would find its place among the world's liberal democracies. Membership in the re-branded G8 was supposed to affirm that commitment.

Then former KGB operative Vladimir Putin was elected Russia’s president in 2001 and proved quickly to be a ruthless, even murderous, authoritarian. When he annexed Crimea and launched a covert war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, it was long past time to drop the pretenses. He was expelled from a group where he never belonged in the first place.