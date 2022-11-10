These Durable Chelsea Boots Replaced My Blundstones

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Here’s the thing about Blundstones—they’re (almost) the perfect boot. From style, to shape, to substance, I didn’t think I’d ever find a pair I liked more than them. That’s because the truth is, there aren’t very many boots that can be both rugged and stylish, that can be worn out to a nice dinner, and out in the snow. Or, so I thought.

Then along came these Wolverine Boots. They first got my attention because they look very similar to Blundstones—they both share that sleek Chelsea silhouette—however, after wearing them around for a month, I’ve already found them more stylish, more comfortable, and more durable than my previous pair. One of my favorite features is that the boots are made with an entirely waterproof leather upper.

Wolverine I-90 EPX Romeo CarbonMax Down from $155 This means you can get that leather styling and not worry about trampling through puddles. They have similar straps and siding as my Blundstones, making them easy to take on and off and easy to secure the perfect fit as well. But what really sets them apart is the traction and support. Despite Blundstones having excellent traction, I have slipped on a wet subway station too many times to count them in. The same can’t be said for the Wolverine boots. The grip is firm but, most of all, supportive—it feels like I’m being buoyed by a cloud with each step. Buy at Zappos $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Whether I’m wearing jeans, chinos, or even just athleisure joggers, these boots look excellent, too. While I have no plans to get rid of my Blundstones any time soon (you can never have too many good pairs of boots, in my opinion), I do think they will be kicking up dust in my closet for a while. After all, these boots can go the distance.