Woman Killed at ‘Tarzan’ Actor’s California Home: Police

An elderly woman was found dead Tuesday night at the California home of Tarzan star Ron Ely, before a suspect was killed by police on the property, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a call about a family dispute at the 81-year-old actor’s home in Hope Ranch, Calif., at about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. When deputies entered the home, they discovered the body of an older woman, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The woman has yet to be identified, but the Santa Barbara County Coroner confirmed it has received her body. Ely, who portrayed Tarzan in the TV series in the 1960s, was not injured and “is alive and well,” authorities said.

It was not immediately clear whether the actor was at home at the time of the incident or how he was related to the deceased woman.

Authorities said that after discovering the woman’s body, the victim’s husband told authorities that another family member was involved in the stabbing—prompting deputies to search the area for the possible suspect.

“We had initially called in the air support unit and neighboring law enforcement agencies to come help in the search and when we were able to locate the suspect on the property of the homicide, and after the confrontation, we lifted the shelter in place,” Santa Barbara Sheriff Lt. Erik Raney told KEYT. “We don’t believe there is any further threat to the public."

The suspect “presented a threat” when he was found on Ely’s property and was fatally shot by police during an encounter that involved at least one deputy. No deputies were injured during the shooting, but the deputy involved will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

“Fortunately all of our deputies are okay,” Raney said.

A representative for Ely, who starred in the 57-episode NBC show from 1966 to 1968, did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.