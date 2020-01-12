Women Really Need to See Harvey Weinstein’s A** Nailed to the Wall

Harvey Weinstein does not fucking get it. Before jury selection even started for his sexual assault trial in New York, his publicist Juda Engelmayer sent New York magazine’s Irin Carmon a 57-page oppo research file on his accusers. Because Harvey Weinstein’s publicist thought that smearing his accusers would help Harvey’s case.

Then there was Harvey Weinstein’s interview with the New York Post where he had the journalist come to his hospital room, and he whined, “I feel like the forgotten man.” And that “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!” Because Harvey Weinstein still thinks that making progressive-minded movies covers for the other stuff.

And then there’s his female lawyer, who told Vanity Fair that “regret sex is not rape.” Because his lawyer thinks she can sell the idea that all these women are just embarrassed. And then there’s Harvey’s scammy walker that he’s using as a disgusting sympathy prop to make him look like a decrepit old man, because Harvey thinks it will help his case.