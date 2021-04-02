Women Say Rep. Matt Gaetz Paid Them for Sex: Report

Multiple women interviewed by the FBI in a probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz told investigators the Florida Republican paid them for sex, The New York Times reports.

Gaetz would reportedly message women he and his associates met online the times and places to meet and tell them how much he was willing to pay beforehand. The rendezvous took place in 2019 and 2020, according to the Times. The women also said the congressman sometimes took ecstasy before sex and would ask them to recruit others to have sex with him and his friends.

The Times confirmed that Gaetz wired the women money via Apple Pay and Cash App.

The Department of Justice is also investigating whether one of the women involved with Gaetz was 17 and whether he paid her or gave her gifts.

The encounters involved a close political ally of Gaetz, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who is in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Gaetz’s office told the Times in a statement, “Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex. Matt Gaetz refutes all the disgusting allegations completely.”

Gaetz has not charged with a crime. A lawyer for Greenberg declined to comment.