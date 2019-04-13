7 Women’s Athleisure Pants That Work for Work From Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, Prana, and More

Like I wrote last week, athleisurewear is no longer just a weekend category. Brands are increasingly stepping up options, styles, and value to get your attention and prove to you that theirs is the best of the best.

One such push combines the efficiencies and technologies of athleisure with the style and elegance of office attire. And so you have a sea of options that lets you elevate your clothes to high-function and maintain your favorite style for a day at the office or an important dinner. Comfortable, durable, breathable, sweat-wicking, quick-drying — these are just some of the features we’re seeing in more and more office-worthy apparel.

After we put out our prequel to this (obviously) main story, readers asked for a women’s edition. Here are some great options to keep in mind about the pants best fit for your work, your style, and the fire within you.

Noir Pant, $118 at Lululemon: The relaxed fit means movement is unrestricted and a front pocket keeps your valuables in check — the high-rise does the same. And though they might not seem it, they’re lightweight, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying.

Work Pant, $50 at Everlane: Made with 4-way stretch cotton, a high-waist, and a skinny cut that ends just above the ankle — the side zipper is a nice touch you’ll be happy to find every time you need it.

Skinny Kinetic Pants, $145 at Ministry of Supply: The 8-panel design aims for a perfect fit to your body, comprised of triangle stretch panels and warp-knit fabric. Wrinkle-free, moisture wicking, and water-repellent features are paired with multi-directional stretching whose goal is a 100% bounce back.

Briann Pant, $79 at Prana: These skinny cargo pants are stretchy, durable, water-repelling, and quick-drying — and also offer five pockets.

RecTrek Pant, $85 at Outdoor Voices: You’re getting a water-resistant pants with front zip pockets and the option of black, bone (white), or electric navy.

Brooklyn Ankle Pant, $89 at Athleta: Semi-fitted and a tapered leg gives you a perfect fit. Recycled Featherweight Stretch fabric and a rib knit waistband cover the comfortable fit. And four pockets give you the function you need.

Dress Pant Yoga Pants, $58 at BetaBrand: Wrinkle-resistant and stretchy, these pants are further equipped with four pockets and a slightly elastic waistband.

Whatever specific pant you choose to get for your commute or to elevate your style from the regular to the athleisure, at least know that you’ve got options to find the one that best fits your style and your needs.

Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.