6 Women’s Athleisure Tops That Work for Work From Sweaty Betty, Outdoor Voices, ADAY, and More

We gave you a list of some athleisure pants for both men and women, but now it’s time to find something to wear with those pants. These moisture-wicking, breathable, and lightweight tops can be paired with a pair of trousers for the board room or jeans for casual Friday. They’re the best of both worlds when it comes to adding athleisure to your daily routine.

Made it T-shirt, $78 from ADAY: This may look like your average t-shirt, but it’s equipped with breathable, sweat-wicking, and wrinkle-resistant fabric. Plus, the hem has laser-cut perforations to add to the airflow.

Pleat Tech Running Hoodie, $125 from Sweaty Betty: For when it gets a bit chillier, pair this Polartech fleece top with jeans and boots and call it a day.

TissueWeave Wrap Top, $65 from Outdoor Voices: The 4-way stretch and breathable fabric of this airy wrap top helps keep you cool despite the long sleeves. Wear it over a tank top for extra coverage during the day or alone for a nice night-out style.

Stipe in Stride Short Sleeve, $68 from Lululemon: Infused with integrated UV protection to keep you cool and covered on a run, this cropped tee is also great with trousers.

Trysten Tank, $49 from prAna: This drapey tank is made from a moisture-wicking polyester/Tencel Lyocell blend that’ll keep you cool and dry while also looking good.

Foothill Long Sleeve, $59 from Athleta: The mesh ventilation in this nylon and spandex top keeps you cool but also adds a nice level of interest to an otherwise basic top, while the odor-controlling yarns keep you fresh.

