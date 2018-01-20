Women's March 2018: Pussy Still Grabbing Back One Year Later

One year later—and amidst the first hours of the #TrumpShutdown—women (and male allies) made their voices heard once again for the second annual Women's March. They flocked to the streets to protest President Trump's policies and oft-bigoted demeanor.

Marches took place in New York, Washington, D.C. (where the president is begrudgingly still located), Los Angeles, and Rome, with a few even gathering in front of the Trump's Florida retreat, Mar-a-Lago.

The first march brought millions of women to the streets around the globe to protest Trump's inauguration. Over the course of his first year in office, the president found himself embroiled in many scandals: the recently exposed attempted coverup of his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels; uncomfortably flirting with France's First Lady (in front of her husband and Melania, no less); and in what many interpreted as a sexist joke, tweeted that Senator Kirsten Gillibrand "would do anything" for campaign contributions after she called for his resignation.

Here, some photos from today's protests from around the world: