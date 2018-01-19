Grab your poster board and Sharpies. For the second consecutive year, women across the country and their allies will take to the streets for the 2018 Women’s March this Saturday, January 20. Though the main Women’s March on Washington will take place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, and the official rally on January 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada, weekend sister marches are planned across all 50 states as well.

This year’s theme: #PowerToThePolls.

The “anniversary marches,” as organizers have dubbed them, and a #PowerToThePoll Las Vegas kickoff rally will take place a year to the day of the first Women’s March on Washington in 2017, in which 5 million people flooded streets with punny, unapologetic signs and pink hats the day after President Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

According to the official Women’s March page, the 2017 march was “the largest coordinated protest in U.S. history and one of the largest in world history” and included one of the #MeToo movement’s leaders, Ashley Judd.

This year, the group wants women to come together again to reinforce their electoral power. Over 200 sister marches across the United States will take place on both Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21, with LA and New York City expecting large turnouts (see below). On Sunday specifically, Women’s March organizers will hold an official #PowerToThePolls event in Las Vegas, Nevada to kick off a voting tour.

Why is the official kickoff event in Nevada? According to their launch page, the organization chose Nevada as the launchpad to a national voter registration tour since it is a swing state that will play a major role in the 2018 Senate elections. It also has been a topically vital state in terms of national conversations. In 2017, the “deadliest shooting in U.S. history” happened in Las Vegas as well as instances of local politicians facing accusations of sexual assault.

With these issues in mind, the group wants to send this message: “Together, we will show this administration that women are not backing down,” as their event page reads. The campaign will specifically build on the agenda of the first march, with a focus on electing “more women and progressive candidates” to office–a growing trend since last November.

Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Alicia Garza, are among the list of notable participants. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and civil rights leader Representative John Lewis (D-GA) are listed as honorary co-chairs.

When and Where the Women's March Will Happen In Las Vegas

The rally will take place at Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium. Doors are set to open at 10 a.m. PST. If you can’t make it by bus, HuffPost reports there will be a livestream on the main event page.

Washington, D.C.

What: Women's March on Washington 2018

When: January 20, 2018, 1:30 — 3 p.m. ET

Where: Washington, D.C., Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Organizers: March Forward Virginia

How To Get There: Bus info here

New York City

What: 2018 Women's March on NYC

When: January 20, 2018, 1:30 — 3 p.m. ET

Where: New York City, NY, starting at Central Park West and West 72nd Street

Organizers: Women's March Alliance

How To Get There: Organizers recommend using ride-share service Skadaddle

Los Angeles

What: Women’s March Los Angeles 2018

Where: Los Angeles, CA, starting in Pershing Square

When: January 20, 2018, 9 a.m. PT

Organizers: Women's March LA Foundation

How To Get There: Bus info here

For the full list of Women’s March locations, check out the official U.S. list here and a global list of Women’s Marches here.