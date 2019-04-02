The organizers of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. have dropped their application to trademark the phrase “Women’s March,” a move that could put an end to at least one debate roiling the movement.

Women’s March Inc.—run by activists Bob Bland, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Carmen Perez—abandoned their two-year quest for a trademark on March 20, according to records from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The office officially entered a judgment against the organization on March 27.

Jaquie Algee, an organizer of the Women’s March Chicago, which is unaffiliated with the D.C. organization, said she was “thrilled” at the decision to drop the application.

“The women’s march—both the name and even more so the movement—was never owned by a single group of people,” Algee said in a statement. “Hundreds and thousands of women have organized, led, and marched since the very first march in 2017, and the women’s march belongs to all of us.”

Women’s March Inc. first filed for a trademark in March 2017, just months after more than 3 million women gathered to protest Donald Trump’s election at hundreds of sites around the world. While most of these marches were executed independently, the D.C. organizers quickly moved to unify them under shared guidelines and branding. They began recognizing local marches as official chapters and sending letters to unaffiliated groups asking them to drop the phrase “women’s march” from their name.

At the time, Sarsour said the intention was to “maintain a unified message and unified platform.”

“There’s nothing that we are doing that other organizations that have decentralized networks haven’t done,” she told The Washington Post. “It’s a larger conversation about how does an organization continue to operate with decentralized leadership and autonomous chapters across the country.”

But the move chafed local march organizers who wanted to continue their work independently, especially as allegations of anti-Semitism rocked the D.C. organization. Some local marches even united to form their own organizations, like March On—a political activism group formed by former Women’s March D.C. organizer Vanessa Wruble.

Last September, three local marches and March On filed suit to block the trademark. In January, on the third anniversary of the women’s march, multiple cities hosted simultaneous marches—one hosted by a Women’s March Inc. chapter and another hosted by a local organization.

“I think it’s sad for the movement when we’re all trying to unify and we can’t even come together for a march,” Emiliana Guereca, an organizer of the Los Angeles Women’s March, which participated in the lawsuit, told The Daily Beast at the time. “At this point it just feels like people are saying this is a national organization, but it’s not.”

It is unclear what motivated Women’s March Inc. to drop the dispute. Representatives did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. A letter from the patent appeals board says the group abandoned its application “without the written consent of every adverse party to the proceeding,” and that judgment would be entered against them.

Criticism continues follow the group over allegations that Mallory and Perez made anti-Semitic comments to former group members. Mallory has also refused to back down from her support of controversial minister Louis Farrakhan, drawing criticism from the Jewish and LGBTQ community. The Democratic National Committee and hundreds of other sponsors pulled their support from the 2019 march.