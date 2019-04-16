The 6 Women’s White T-Shirts That Are More Than Your Average Tee

When it comes to upgrading your basics, you should consider just how often you wear them. Me? I have an entire section of my T-shirt drawer dedicated to white tees. I take finding the perfect white T-shirt very seriously. I’ve found there are a few that rise above the rest, in quality and in cut, because not all T-shirts are created equal. Upgrade your basic white T-shirt to one of these.

Boxy Semi-Crop, $30 from Mott & Bow: The Boxy Semi-Crop tee is the perfect length for a t-shirt. I can easily tie it to wear with high-waisted jeans or a skirt, but it also can be half-tucked for a more put-together look. It’s sturdy but not stiff and has a soft, silky feel thanks to the 50/50 blend of Pima cotton and Modal.

Frances de Lourdes Johnny Round-Neck T-Shirt, $289 from Matches: Cashmere isn’t always made for sweaters. The Johnny Round-Neck t-shirt from Frances de Lourdes feels almost incomprehensibly soft. The cashmere and silk blend gives this a lightweight feel and a relaxed fit that is perfect for layering under a blazer for a casual but elevated look.

Women’s Fitted Crew, $28 from Known Supply: This T-shirt is probably my favorite white tee. It’s 100% Pima cotton and comes pre-washed, so it’s already soft and ready to go. It has a relaxed but structured fit so it can stand on its own as a great utilitarian t-shirt, but I recommend getting some embroidery as an added flair.

Linen V-neck Pocket T-shirt, $40 from J.Crew: This is the T-shirt I bought over and over again throughout college and still have in my drawer today. The linen fabric is breathable and lightweight, but not too sheer. The V-neck is a great length that shows enough skin to feel modern but won’t leave you feeling too exposed.

Women’s Scoop V Tee, $34 from Richer Poorer: Normally, I hate a scoop neck but the Scoop Tee from Richer Poorer has a modified scoop that’s more like a curved V-neck. The longer sleeve length means you can roll them if you want (I usually do) or keep them unrolled for a more elevated look. Made from 100% organic cotton and washed in a silicone wash to break it in, this should be your go-to tee.

Women's Second Skin Crew Neck Tee, $55 from Tommy John: The Second Skin line from Tommy John is made from unshrinkable, wrinkle-resistant Pima Cotton/Modal/Spandex blend. It had enough stretch to feel comfortable but will never get stretched out of shape.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.