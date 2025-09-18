If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In the hierarchy of bedding materials, down is undoubtedly at the top. Whether it’s a duvet, pillow or mattress topper, the lofty, airy material is practically synonymous with luxury. That’s in spite of the fact that down traps heat, can’t wick moisture at all, stockpiles allergens, and often raises serious questions about ethical sourcing.

Fortunately, there’s another natural material that outperforms down in just about every way. The problem is that we tend to associate it with itchy socks and sweaters. Yes, I’m talking about wool, but believe me when I say it’s the best bedding material you can buy.

Whether you opt for bedding staples like pillows and a comforter or go all-in with a wool mattress—I’ve done both—wool products can dramatically improve your nights.

Why wool is nature’s wonder fiber

“People don’t realize it, but wool’s natural makeup allows it to keep you cool and warm... making it the perfect fabric for bedding,” fabric expert Steevie Brown, director of product at blanket maker Faribault Mill, told The Daily Beast in an interview. That kind of adaptability isn’t replicated by any other natural material—not cotton, not linen, not bamboo.

It’s all thanks to the coiled structure of individual wool fibers, which create tiny air pockets as they nestle together. “In practical terms, this means that in colder months, these pockets trap body heat to keep you warm, while in warmer months, they allow excess heat and moisture to escape, helping maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature,” explained Barbara Stern, a textile and bedding expert at Ottoman Textiles.

That’s impressive enough on its own, but wool also wicks moisture like nobody’s business—up to 30% of its own weight—without feeling damp or heavy. As Stern noted, that’s far superior to synthetic fabrics and even cotton. Even if you wouldn’t classify yourself as a sweaty sleeper, we all release heat and moisture through the night. It’s part of the body’s natural thermoregulation process. Wool is a silent hero, absorbing and releasing heat and moisture so you stay dry and comfortable all night long. And bonus: Because it stays drier, it’s not a hospitable environment for allergens—think dust mites, pollen, mold and bacteria—so it offers a cleaner sleep space that’s ideal for those with sensitivities (or anyone who is seriously skeezed out by the thought of dust mites, which love down bedding, by the way).

The hits keep coming, from durability to sustainability to ease of care. “The fibers are naturally resilient, so wool bedding products like duvets, blankets and mattress toppers maintain their shape and loft over time, even after frequent use,” said Stern.

And for the eco-minded out there, you’ll be pleased to learn wool is one of the most recycled fibers on the plant. “Unlike synthetics, it can be reused multiple times and naturally biodegrades in both land and marine environments,” noted Brown. More bonus points: Wool is naturally odor and stain resistant, and it doesn’t require frequent cleaning, either.

Putting wool bedding to the test

To recap, wool is everything you could want in bedding. But I had to test that for myself. I went all in with Woolroom, a UK-based brand that partners with British sheep farmers to bring the wonders of wool to the world. It was founded in 2008 and has carved out a place in the sustainable bedding world thanks to high-quality products and all the right certifications (including the Global Organic Textile Standard and OKEO-TEX Standard 100).

The company is as transparent as it gets, with QR codes on all its bedding so you can see exactly where the wool comes from. Plus, it’s ultra-picky about sourcing, so you can rest easy knowing the sheep are happy and healthy. That’s not always the case, so a little due diligence is important here.

The mattress

While I had expectations of a soft, floppy cloud of a mattress—I was picturing a fluffy sheep, I think—Woolroom’s Deluxe Wooly is a lot like other beds-in-a-box. It exploded out of the packaging like they all do. It smelled faintly, well, wooly—almost hay-like, but it wasn’t off-putting. (And the aroma was gone within a few days.) The organic cotton cover was soft and smooth, and the wool comfort layer gives the mattress a gentle touch of spring, so it responds nicely. It has also fully delivered on its promised temperature regulation—no more tossing and turning in search of a cool spot.

The pillows

Nighttime allergies are more common than you’d think, especially if you sleep with down. But my husband’s nightly stuffy nose and sore throat resolved after he swapped his down pillow for wool (though the duvet probably helped as well)—a perk we didn’t see coming. I’ve never woken up with a hot, sweaty head either.

Courtesy of brand

Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Pillow ($91)

Woolroom’s pillows come in standard, queen, and king sizes, and they’re adjustable. They come pretty generously stuffed with soft wool clumps, which you can remove as necessary for your preferred sleep position.

The wooly comforter of my dreams

If there’s a downside to wool bedding at all, it became crystal clear to me in Woolroom’s washable wool comforter. It’s really flat, especially sandwiched inside a duvet cover; the sad truth is that it can’t compete aesthetically with a fluffy down comforter, but the trade-off, to me, is so worth it. I’m prone to eczema, especially on my legs, and I’ve been known to wake up mercilessly scratching because of body temperature fluctuations under my old down duvet. That’s no longer the case. We’ve slept with our wool comforter through all four seasons, and it does exactly as promised—we stay toasty when it’s cool, comfortably cool when it’s hot, and dry all year long.

Courtesy of brand

Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Comforter ($176–$348)