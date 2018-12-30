How to Realistically Stay Active In The New Year

Making a new year’s resolution to work out more isn’t exactly unique. Every January, gym memberships surge, more people start braving the cold to run outside, and staying active becomes a priority. But no matter how popular this resolution is, it never gets easier. Striving to keep up with your fitness goals in a new year is hard, and more than one in three people will abandon them completely by the end of the first month of 2019.

To make sure you aren’t one of those people, you need to set realistic goals that aren’t too overwhelming. You also need to make sure you have the right products on hand to help you reach them. There are a few fitness items that will help you in actually staying active for longer than a few weeks. Take a look at them below:

Easy-To-Use Workout Gear

Whether you plan on joining a gym or getting in your workouts at home, you could probably use some gear that helps get the job done. If you want to skip a pricey gym membership, splurge on a set of Bowflex adjustable dumbbells. Sure, they’re a little expensive at first, but they’ll help you save in the end. They also make it possible to have multiple weighted dumbbells that don’t take up a ton of room, and they couldn’t be more simple to use.

Another item that’s great for home use (or it can be taken to the gym) is a weighted jump rope. Some studies have said that 10 minutes of jumping rope can be equivalent to a 30-minute run. This P90X Weighted Jump Rope will help you burn all of those calories and more. But if doing something slower is more your speed, try yoga. Gaiam’s Yoga For Beginners Kit is great for any level of practice, as it comes with a mat, a block, and a strap. You can use this at the gym, in a class, or at home.

Enjoy What You’re Wearing

You’re not going to love a workout if you feel uncomfortable the entire time, pulling up your leggings or adjusting a sports bra. That’s why it’s so important to get workout clothes that fit correctly and move with you, no matter what level of exercise you’re into. You don’t always have to spend big on workout leggings, but if you can, try Lululemon’s Fast & Free Crop II pants. They fit like a glove, they stretch, and, miraculously, the waistband doesn’t budge.

As for shoes, you really can’t go wrong with Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers. They’re a bit of an investment, but they’ll last for years, they’re incredibly lightweight and comfortable, and they don’t leave your feet feeling suffocated. And if you need your phone by your side at all times, wear a Tribe Armband Case to keep it secure. It has a waterproof touch-screen cover and a headphone cord holder.

Stay On Track

In order to meet your fitness goals, you have to hold yourself accountable. One way to do that is to track your progress to see how far you’ve come, which can be really motivating. The Fitbit Charge 2 is a classic wristband that tracks your activity, heart rate, and sleep, and gives you reminders and alerts. You should also use a fitness journal, like the Fitlosophy Fitbook, to record your workouts and your goals, keep a food log, and plan in advance.

The Right Accessories

Make a gym session as pain-free as possible with accessories that keep you organized and ready to go. You’ll definitely need a pair of headphones that won’t fall out of your ear even when you’re doing cardio. SkullCandy Chops Flex Sport Earbuds are perfect for this: they wrap around your ear so that they don’t budge, and they deliver great sound.

Keep a gym bag stocked up with clothes so that you can grab it and go no matter how busy you are. Sweaty Betty’s All Sport Backpack has plenty of room, as well as a strap for your yoga mat. As a bonus, it’s sleek and stylish. And of course, don’t forget to stay hydrated throughout every workout. The Contigo Autospout Straw Ashland water bottle is a great one to have on hand: the straw pops up with the click of a button, meaning you can easily gulp down water without worrying about unscrewing and potentially losing the cap.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.