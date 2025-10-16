World Cup Star Posts Dramatic Hairpiece Before-and-After Photos

While many celebrities and social media influencers are flaunting pricey hair transplants, soccer star Landon Donovan, 43, credits his fresh bare-to-hair makeover to a perfectly fitted hairpiece.

The U.S. soccer player, who received the Best Young Player Award at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, shared a vulnerable Instagram video with his fans on Sept. 29, titled “Time to fix this balding head once and for all.” In the video, he said he has struggled with a receding hairline and hair loss since he was 18.

According to Donovan, he had tried “everything,” including hair transplant treatments on the top and back of his head, but “nothing’s worked.” Donovan said he was now left with three options: go bald (“don’t want to do that”), let the hair stay in its current state (“not an option right now”), or install a hairpiece, the most appealing to him of the three. He then asked his fans to help him choose the style for the third option.

On Oct. 3, the soccer star shared an update on Instagram. The video was captioned “After years of trying different methods, I’ve finally tried a hairpiece.”

In a clip filmed before his hair appointment, Donovan was candid about his feelings, saying he was “excited” and “nervous.” The video then cuts to his head being shaved bald, then to the hairpiece being installed off-camera.

The results are striking, and the comments praised the new hairstyle. Television host Adam Richman commented, “Bravo & kudos for the raw honesty and vulnerability—you look great dude.” Bryan Jordan, his former teammate from the LA Galaxy, wrote, “Young Lando is back!” This observation rings especially true when comparing a photo of Donovan from 2002, early in his career, to his fresh new look.

Landon Donovan in 2002 (L) and after his hairpiece installation in 2025 Getty Images/Instagram/Landon Donovan

On Oct. 7, less than a week after the transformation video, Donovan shared another “hair update” on Instagram, in which he thanked his supporters.

According to the American Hair Loss Association, two-thirds of men in the United States will experience visible hair loss to some degree before the age of 35. Still, Donovan noted his surprise at the flood of empathetic messages. “I had no idea how many people were dealing with this, struggling with it,” he said. “I’ve had thousands of messages from you guys.”

On left, Landon Donovan gets the top of his head shaved during his hairpiece installation; on right, Donovan shows off the results. Instagram/Landon Donovan

Donovan was happy with the results, saying that while he’s “still getting used to” them, he’s “really loving it” thus far.

On Oct. 10, just three days after revealing his hair makeover, Donovan made a candid post in which he stressed the importance of World Mental Health Day, given his own struggles with depression. He opened the post with a quick acknowledgement of his recent change in appearance. “Hey guys, Landon Donovan here, I am in the Austin FC store with my new hair,” he said with a slight chuckle.

Donovan also posted a clip from his interview on the U.S. Soccer Podcast, discussing his upcoming book and reflecting on his multidecade career in the sport.