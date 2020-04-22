'Xenophobe-In-Chief:' Trump's Executive Order Has Nothing to Do With Coronavirus, Attorneys Say

Ismael Guerra has waited in Ciudad Juárez for six years for his chance to join his wife and two young children in the United States. Now, with President Donald Trump’s promised executive order effectively closing the country’s doors to nearly all legal immigrants, that wait may stretch on indefinitely.

“We’re trying by any means to do everything possible to get him here legally,” said Alma Renteria, Guerra’s wife, a U.S. citizen who lives in Texas and who is on her third immigration attorney. “But it just seems like there’s more and more obstacles that come up as the process drags out.”

Guerra is one of hundreds of thousands of hopeful immigrants who took Trump at his word that he supported expanding legal immigration into the United States, as he promised in an ad-libbed line in his State of the Union address last year.