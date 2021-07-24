My Freezer Is Stocked With These Tasty Soup Dumplings 24/7

Scouting Report: My freezer is stocked with restaurant quality soup dumplings thanks to this new brand which makes pork, pork and shrimp, and chicken options.

My favorite food of all time is soup dumplings. If you haven’t had them, I highly recommend them—they are an explosion of umami-flavored soup, plus a mixture of meat and spices, inside of a dumpling wrapper. Joe’s Shanghai here in New York makes some of my favorites, but Din Tai Fung which has locations in Los Angeles, Seattle, and more make some pretty good ones too. But here’s the thing: I don’t always want to go to a restaurant to eat them—thankfully I no longer have to, as a new brand just came out with ones you can keep in your freezer.

Xiao Long Bao Shop at Xiao Chi Jie $

At first, I was highly skeptical. While a normal dumpling might do well in the freezer, this one has soup inside of it, right? Well, these are some of the juiciest, most delicious soup dumplings I’ve ever eaten, and they are easy to make, too. Xiao Chi Jie includes a steamer basket if you need one, and all you do is put some dumplings in there, boil some water, and place the steamer basket atop the pot for around 10 minutes. In no time, the dumplings are piping hot, filled with soup, and delicious. The brand also includes sauces so you can add a little tang to your dumplings, and the dumplings themselves as of right now come in three different flavors—Classic Pork, Shrimp and Pork, and Savory Pork. All are equally delicious but my favorite has to be the classic pork option, as that just evokes the strongest memories of eating delicious soup dumplings in my favorite restaurant.

I couldn’t be happier now that my freezer is stocked with delicious, mouth-watering soup dumplings. In fact, all of this writing has made me pretty hungry. I think I’m gonna go heat some up right now.

