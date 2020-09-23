Company Fined for Indoor Trump Rally Cashes in on COVID-19

The Nevada company fined for hosting a huge indoor Trump rally in defiance of state emergency COVID-19 guidelines is now seeking to cash in on the pandemic by selling decontamination stations.

Along with inviting the Trump campaign to use one of its warehouses for a rally 100 times larger than the current Nevada limit of 50 people for public gatherings, Xtreme Manufacturing has been producing and marketing a walk-through enclosure that delivers a decontaminating mist.

“The Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube will help reduce cross-contamination risks and alleviate the spread of viruses for those entering any building, construction site or public venue,” says a video posted by the very company that put more than 5,600 people at risk.