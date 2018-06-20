XXXTentacion Murder Theories Gain Ground As Friends, Family Seek Answers

It seemed to some observers a little hasty when police in Florida immediately began briefing journalists that the killing of XXXTentacion on Monday was a robbery gone wrong, apparently on the basis that a Louis Vuitton bag was taken from his black BMW sports car as he lay dying. And now more voices are starting to speak out about the possibility that the controversial rapper was deliberately targeted.

X’s friend, rapper and producer Zxflo told the Daily Mail, “I don’t believe it was a robbery at all. Through the years, he’s gained some enemies and it’s hard to speak right now but he didn’t travel alone, he was a very smart individual. I know there were people who were very jealous and envious of him.”

Zxflo also said that X did not leave his house, a newly purchased $1.4 million mansion which he shared with his mother and grandmother who raised him, without company.

“ Just days before his killing, X warned another rapper, Tekashi69, to ‘be safe’ adding, ‘Never let your guard down.’ ”

Family members have also suggested that it is unlikely X was the victim of an entirely random attack, according to website The Blast, with sources close to the family saying, “This was not random.”

Meanwhile X’s former girlfriend Geneva Ayala, whom he is alleged to have viciously abused, took to Twitter to hit back at critics who claimed she would be celebrating the news that the 20-year-old rapper was shot dead on Monday.

“It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me,” she wrote. “I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did.”

“It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, I’m broken.”

Zxflo held out hope for fans that some tracks by the artist could now be posthumously released, telling the Daily Mail: “He’s got a lot of work that’s in the vaults so his fans will continue to hear his music for some time to come. I know he’s been working a lot, I know his friends have some unreleased music from him.”