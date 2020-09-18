This Little Box Hides Ugly Cables In Plain Sight

Do you ever feel like there are just cables all over your home? They are definitely an eyesore, unfortunately, yet an essential part of life. I’ve tried to obscure cables through a variety of techniques: cord tacos, clip organizers, and velcro bands, but none of that really gets at the heart of the issue — the power strips exploding with cables lining my home. Thankfully, one of my favorite brands Yamazaki, known for their simple, elegant products, designed the perfect solution: a cable box.

When I first encountered Yamazaki’s Cable Management Box, I thought the same thing you might be thinking now: who needs this? The answer, it turns out, is everyone who has a power strip in their home. The box functions like a magician's box: a power strip enters, and then disappears. Well, it’s still there, but you have to lift the lid up to look inside and access it. It has slits on both sides of the box to allow cords to run through it, while keeping them organized. The box itself is made out of a lightweight resin that helps it disappear amongst my furnishings It helps keep power strips and cords dust free and entirely out of sight, and is available in three different colors: white, black, and brown, so it can blend into your decor.

I keep mine under my desk, but I’m planning on getting a few more, one for under my media console. Anywhere I have a power strip, you can bet I’m going to get one of these to put it in. It just looks so much better.

YAMAZAKI home Web Cable Box Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

