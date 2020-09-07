This Dish Drying Rack Made My Most Dreaded Chore One Look Forward To

I get excited about a lot of surprising things that others despise. For example, Furniture shopping is a favorite of mine, as are certain types of cleaning (I love a good vacuum). But one thing I can agree on with most is that doing the dishes is the absolute worst. If I could cook and the dishes would magically clean themselves, I’d cook every single day. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case, and doing the dishes in some way, shape, or form is an unavoidable task. But I can say that I recently came across a dish rack that makes me not hate to do the dishes, which all in all, is a big accolade.

Yamazaki makes tons of elegant products that will solve just about any issue you’re having in your home, but let’s just focus on their drying rack for today. The Double Decker Dish Rack, to be specific. At first, I was slightly skeptical about it — did I really want a dish rack that was so tall? Could it support my dishes up top without them cascading down onto my glassware below? The answer to both questions turned out to be a resounding YES. The double decker design is one I’m convinced all dish racks moving forward should have, but the smart design doesn't just stop there. The bottom tray has a little spout so that water from your dishes can run off and pour directly into your sink. The bottom can also be raised up if you don’t have that many dishes or need to place something bigger down there like a pasta pot. It also has a little holder for silverware and adjustable hooks to hang measuring spoons because Yamazaki has thought of everything.

The drying rack comes in black or white and will blend seamlessly into your decor. That might be what makes it so extraordinary. Not only is it filled with innovation and ingenuity, at the end of the day, you’ll hardly notice it’s there. And isn’t that, the sign of a good drying rack, after all?

Double Decker Dish Rack Buy on Food52 $ 78

