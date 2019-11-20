I Want All of These Beautiful, Affordable Yamazaki Products to Organize My Home

When you think of home organization, it’s often less about how something looks and more about how it works. But what if you could think about both and get a product that fits into any design while helping keep things organized? I began obsessing over Yamazaki home, which delivers on both style and functionality, after finding the brand’s magnetic storage. Now, I have a whole list of pieces I want to add to my home. Here are some of them.

Plate Magnetic Spice Rack This is the thing that started my obsession with Yamazaki. It’s the perfect out-of-the-way organizer that is both functional and beautiful. Heavy-duty magnets keep this shelf firmly stuck to the side of my fridge to hold a salt cellar, pepper grinder, and box of Maldon salt. Even with consistent use, it hasn’t budged a centimeter. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Returns

Brick Umbrella Stand Did you ever think you could find an umbrella stand that was beautiful? This architectural holder even has cutouts to hang smaller umbrellas so they don’t get stuck at the bottom, sitting in their own wetness. It comes in both black and white, so you can choose how bold you want to go with your umbrella stand. Buy on Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Leaning Ladder Rack Leaning ladders had their moment, but it’s not like they’re going away any time soon. I love this one, with its small footprint and contrasting metal and wood rungs. Use it as decor or put it in your bedroom to hang all the things that you only wore once. There are even rubber stoppers at the bottom to keep from scratching up the floors. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping

Tower Side Table If you want more organization next to your couch, get a side table that does more. This tiered option has a top that’s perfect for resting drinks and the bottom is a pretty sleek magazine storage solution. You can even tuck a laptop in there, too. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tosca Storage Basket A storage basket that actually looks good is kind of hard to find. This versatile option can hold practically anything you need and the unique, open-weave look makes it a standout piece you’ll want to keep out on your counter. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

