Yes, America Will Be Stronger Than the Thug Who Happens to Be Its President

“American history isn’t a fairy tale,” Joe Biden said from Philadelphia City Hall Tuesday morning. “The battle for the soul of this nation has been a constant push and pull for 240 years. At our best the American ideal wins out. But it’s never a rout. It’s always a fight.”

It is, and maybe more people are joining it. I’ve noticed something interesting on my Facebook feed over these recent harrowing days. A number of people I have known for many years who aren’t usually very political—and more interestingly, some who are political but are conservative—have been posting statements in support of justice for George Floyd’s family. Even expressing outrage over his death and condemnations of police brutality.

Just an anecdote, but I think it means something—that Floyd’s death, and the context in which it occurred, may represent some tipping point where we as a nation collectively see the nature of an injustice in a way we didn’t before. Perhaps it’s the accumulation of all these police shootings and beatings we’ve seen in recent years on cable news. Eventually, the indifferent or even hostile heart and mind succumb to the evidence.