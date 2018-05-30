Yes, Another Putin Critic Murdered in Ukraine: Journalist Arkady Babchenko Gunned Down on His Doorstep

MOSCOW—Whoever murdered Arkady Babchenko, one of the bravest and most famous of Russia’s war reporters, intended to terrify journalists both in Ukraine and in Russia. On Tuesday night, he was shot in the back on the doorstep of his Kiev apartment. His wife reportedly was in another room when she heard the shooting. He died on the way to the hospital.

Babchenko was 41 years old and leaves behind his 12-year-old daughter.

“His murder is a terrorist attack on the entire journalistic community, on all of us who cover the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Babchenko’s old friend and colleague at Novaya Gazeta, Pavel Kanygin, told The Daily Beast shortly after news broke of the assassination.

Hundreds of thousands read Babchenko’s fearless, controversial stories about Russian politics, human rights violations, and the war in Ukraine, and Kanygin spoke bitterly of the impact on journalists and journalism this killing will have. “The ‘spin master’ behind the contract murder intends to tell us that no matter how sharp and well-reported our stories are, no matter how well we hide from their persecutions, they will come and get us.”

It escaped no one’s notice that Babckenko’s cowardly assassin shot him three times from behind, just the way the murderers of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov fired into his back in 2015. Babchenko’s close friends among Moscow journalists suspected Russian authorities are behind what appeared to be a contract killing.

The Ukraine Interior Ministry released a composite sketch of a bearded man in his forties with a denim cap.

Two years ago Babchenko wrote a blog about another journalist assassinated in Kiev, Pavel Sheremet, who was a journalist many young reporters looked up to. “I am tired of having funerals for my friends. Every time it is the same thing, this damned endless run of deaths,” Babchenko said. Now Arkady’s name joined the list of Vladimir Putin’s assassinated critics. And we mourn one more friend.

Since the early days of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, Babchenko had received constant threats on his life from Russian officials and pro-Russian rebels. Moscow-backed militants put his photograph on the wall of the occupied administration building in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk with a sign: “A provocateur and enemy.”

Last year Babchenko had to leave Russia. “Some Moscow source who he trusted informed him that Russian authorities were planning to lock him,” Babchenko’s friend, the Prague-based photographer Petr Shelomovsky, told The Daily Beast. “So last year he first moved to Prague and then to Kiev.”

In March last year, shortly after the former Russian State Duma deputy Denis Voronenkov was gunned down in the center of Kiev, Babchenko told his friends that every year some famous Russian gets killed in Ukraine. He wondered who would be next.

“Today we got the answer to that question — he was right, famous Russian public figures are vulnerable in Ukraine,” says Ilya Barabanov, a BBC reporter based in Moscow, and another of Babchenko’s friends. “Looks like the order to kill Arkady came from Moscow; in fact, he constantly received death threats, he was feeling concerned about his own and his family’s security.”

In 2002 and 2006 Babchenko published a series of stories and essays about the war in Chechnya; in the past few years he was running a blog called “Journalism without Intermediaries.” Tens of thousands read his posts.

All of us, journalists who covered Russian-Georgian war in 2008, admired Babchenko’s reportages for Novaya Gazeta . He was wounded in that war, but that didn’t stop him.

“He had many enemies both in Russia and Ukraine; there is no doubt that he was killed for his articles,” Tanya Lokshina, a Russia program director of Moscow Human Rights Watch told The Daily Beast.

To Babchenko’s friends he will always be remembered as an honest, passionate storyteller, an easy-going colleague.

Every day he received hundreds of messages, people recognized him on the streets and would ask him questions, but Babchenko still found time to answer personal notes.

“If I met Babchenko’s killers,” said Kanygin at Novaya Gazeta, “I would tell them that they would never be able to kill our memories and that Arkady Babchenko will always stay a heroic reporter who had the guts to write things that most people were too scared even to think of.”