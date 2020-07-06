Yes, Bill Barr Is Incredibly Corrupt. But He’s Also Incredibly Inept.

A few years ago, I reached out to the Department of Justice with a straightforward question: How does the Department define “justice”? “I don’t recall ever being asked this question,” the press officer responded. Two years later, he wrote back.

“I’m not aware of any definition of Justice in a policy manual or guideline,” he said. “Our library staff also looked into this, and also concluded there is no set definition that the department refers to.” The press officer pointed me to a speech delivered by Attorney General Robert H. Jackson in 1940, which described “the qualities of a good prosecutor” as a man “who tempers zeal with human kindness, who seeks truth and not victims, who serves the law and not factional purposes, and who approaches his task with humility.”

This was a bit of misdirection, since the Department of Justice does have a definition of justice that it works from: Justice is whatever the attorney general decides it to be.