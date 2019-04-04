Yes, Meghan Markle Will Still Wear Fabulous Jewels From the Queen’s Collection

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, an all-new members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

It seems improbable that the first thing on the mind of a person due to give birth in under a month would be the availability of diamonds for forthcoming balls and banquets.

However, in the improbable event that it was, Meghan Markle can relax; she will continue to be given valuable pieces of jewelry from the Queen’s vast private collection to wear, royal sources said today, pushing back against a story in today’s Sun newspaper suggesting that Meghan was being denied access to some of the most important pieces in the Royal Collection as a form of bizarre punishment for being too demanding.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the allegations in The Sun, which said that the queen was not allowing Meghan access to the most valuable and dazzling items in the Royal Collection, including many worn by Princess Diana.

The Sun used the story to feed a narrative that has gained traction amongst her detractors that Meghan is inappropriately demanding.

The paper claimed that the queen was denying Meghan access to the items as a sanction against her because the queen “was not impressed with some of Meghan’s demands, especially as a new member of the family.”

“As part of that situation, the Queen informed Prince William that the items from the Royal Collection worn by Princess Diana would not immediately be made available to Meghan,” The Sun’s source said.

In fact, the queen is known to have been extremely impressed by Meghan's dedication and commitment to the job of being a royal and has been keen to encourage and hep her during the transition. She even gave her one of her highest personal accolades by inviting her to spend a night with her on the royal train.

Sources said that the fact that Meghan had already been give valuable pieces of royal jewelry to wear on several occasions—including, most recently, a pair of earrings worn to a state dinner in Fiji in October—showed that the queen was more than happy to open up her legendary collection to Meghan.

Meghan has worn several pieces from Diana’s personal collection, and her engagement ring is set with two diamond stones from the Princess’s personal collection.