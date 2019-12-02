Yes, Women Are Making Fewer Babies. But No, It’s Not Women’s Fault

America, it seems, is short on babies. While most developed countries watched their birth rates gradually decline over the 1990s and 2000s, U.S. birth rates remained high and then plummeted over the past 10 years—from 70 births per 1,000 women in 2007 down to a record low of 59 in 2018.

The response to these declines has been such that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) might as well retitle its Vital Statistics Report “Everybody Panic.”

There has been widespread public consternation that a low birth rate will put the economy in peril, with some imagining that the United States will soon face Japan’s population crisis and fretting for the future of the American family when having children is no longer a priority.