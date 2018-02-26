Yes, You Can Fit a Home Office Into 4 Square Feet

You love the idea of working from home, but if your only “workspace” is also where you sleep, eat, or watch TV, you may find your productivity plummet. The antidote to cramming emails into commercial breaks or penning your magnum opus around marathon cleaning sessions? A dedicated home office with a “work or die” vibe.

Fortunately, even if your studio apartment/tiny house/van down by the river doesn’t exactly have rooms to spare, you don’t need a ton of square footage to create a highly-functional workspace. From wall-mounted fold-down desks to double-duty laptop stands, these Amazon-reviewer favorites can help you cram an impressive amount of get-shit-done into a really minimal space. Finding the willpower to stop binge-watching Orphan Black is still on you, though.

Southern Enterprises Fold-Out Convertible Desk, $124.66 on Amazon Prime

This sweet little space-saver looks kind of like a wall-mounted cabinet—until you flip the latch to reveal a roomy workstation with space and shelves for your notebooks and office supplies, and even a small corkboard to pin reminders or to-do lists. While reviewers admit that installation can be a challenge, most are pleased with the finished product and the insta-office it creates. (Hint: invest in longer drywall screws, or maybe even get a Taskrabbit to deal with installation for you.)

AmazonBasics Mid-Back Mesh Chair, $64.99 on Amazon Prime

As the name suggests, this utilitarian furniture offering has the benefit of being a basic office chair at a reasonable price. It’s not the most design-forward option, but if you need a comfortable place to sit for a long time you’ll be happier with this than some spindly lucite contraption that folds into an oragami bird and can be suspended from the ceiling.

Adjustable Height Laptop Cart with Storage, $57 on Amazon Prime

No room for a chair? Standing desks are good for you anyway, and this one comes with built-in storage for books, office ephemera, or your secret stash of chocolate-covered espresso beans. The adjustable height means you can use it standing or sitting—in case you’re able to squeeze a chair in. And Amazon reviewers rave about the casters, which let you easily roll it around the room to avoid your children or work wherever sunlight is flooding in.

Black Wire Mesh Desktop Organizer, $12.99 on Amazon Prime

Keep pens, post-its, and memos organized with this all-business desktop organizer. Its minimalist design is so “office-y,” you’ll feel like you stole it from your boss’s supply closet.

Motivational "Get Shit Done" Wall Art, $8.99 on Amazon Prime

Still not feeling inspired? This 8.5x11-inch poster has a lovely, clean design, will fit into the smallest sliver of wall space, and is a not-so-subtle reminder to stop slacking.

Scouted is here to share practical, entertaining, and sometimes unexpected ideas for products that you might like. ICYMI, here are a few things we recently surfaced for you: shades for your shade, foam rollers, communication books. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.