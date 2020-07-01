You Can Learn a Lot from Crossword Puzzles, Even as the Person Making Them

Sure, my main concern when writing crosswords is that solvers have a good time. But I have to admit that it's fun to learn new things from crosswords too, whether I'm writing one or solving one. Here are the three most interesting things I learned from writing a few of the Daily Beast’s puzzles in June. (Some spoilers ahead!)

Tuesday, June 9, 9-Across: The clue [Scary weather events whose season is now starting in the Great Plains] leads to the answer TORNADOES. I thought tornado season was in the fall; I think I thought that because of "The Wizard of Oz." Does that even take place in autumn, or is it summer? So much still to learn...

Thursday, June 11, 14-Across: The clue [Hawaii's is "Ua Mau ke Ea o ka 'Aina i ka Pono," first spoken by 12-Across's grandson, which translates as "The life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness"] leads to the answer STATE MOTTO. I didn't know the motto, nor did I know that it also appears, along with an image of King Kamehameha I, on Hawaii's state quarter.

Sunday, June 14, 29-Down: The clue [2019 Australian Open winner, or the city she was born in] leads to the answer OSAKA, as in Naomi Osaka. Interesting! I follow tennis, but if I ever knew this factoid I'd forgotten it.

Learning anything fun from these? Tweet it to #beastxword so everyone else can learn it, too!

Play today’s puzzle and sign up for our weekly crossword newsletter on the bottom of the puzzle page.