You Can Still Get 4th of July Discounts From These Brands

Summer is just starting, so set yourself up to bask in some low prices while in the sun.

The long weekend and celebrations of July 4th have come and gone, but there are still discounts to be had. Everything from hotel stays to computers, we've got coupon codes to get you the savings you deserve. Summer is just starting, so set yourself up to bask in some low prices while in the sun.

Hotwire: $25 off every Hot Rate Hotel with exclusive code TDBSUMMERDEAL

$25 Every Hot Rate Hotel

Use code TDBSUMMERDEAL

Shop at Hotwire$

Hotwire: $20 every Hot Rate Car with exclusive code DBHOTCAR

$20 Every Hot Rate Car

Use code TDBHOTCAR

Shop at Hotwire$

HP: 5% off with code HP21J4TH5

HP 15t-dy200 Touch Optional Laptop

Use code HP21J4TH5

Shop at HP$

Home Depot: 20% off with code BTCSAVE2021

Diamond Shelf Wall Decor

Shop at Home Depot$

Office Depot: 25% your qualifying regularly priced purchase with code DMX28

Kenneth Cole Reaction 18.4" Portfolio/Computer Case

Shop at Office Depot$

Edible Arrangements: $10 off with exclusive code WBGR10

Red, White & Blueberry Bouquet

Shop at Edible Arrangements$

SurfShark: 81% off 3-Year Subscriptions with exclusive code TDBSHARK

81% off 3-Year Subscriptions

Use code TDBSHARK

Shop at SurfShark$

