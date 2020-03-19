You Cheered as He Fucked Up. No Take Backs, Trumpists.

HECKUVA JOB

The virus doesn't follow him on Twitter. It does what it does, and exploits time and complacency in its human hosts. Trump gave it a six-week pass.

Rick Wilson

Editor-at-Large

opinion

The cliché about authoritarian leaders being strong but brittle is coming true with Donald Trump. The cost of this lesson will be tallied in lives and a wrecked economy. 

Donald Trump and his fans are learning that karmic externalities are a bitch. They're learning that you can get away with a chain of scams, business failures, bankruptcies, and branding disasters and win the presidency but still fail utterly as a president and a person. 

It took a global pandemic, the bursting of the Fed-fueled stock market bubble, and an opponent Trump can't face. It doesn't read Twitter, watch Fox, or respond to derisive nicknames. It took a plague to peel back the scales from his eyes finally, and even now, too many Trumpist Republicans insist this is fine. Heckuva job, Trumpie. 