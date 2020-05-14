You Heard That Smoking Protects Against COVID-19? Don’t Believe It

You may have seen the headlines: Smoking protects people from the new coronavirus. But this is one case where you shouldn't believe everything you read.

The false narrative put out by a number of news outlets highlights an underlying problem. Scientific studies can be complicated, and it’s easy for non-experts, including reporters, to misread their findings.

The data on smoking and COVID-19 is buried in a wide-ranging report from Oxford University and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.