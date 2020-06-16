This Is Not Your Grandma’s Fried Chicken—It’s Better

One of the only recipes my grandmother taught me before she died was how to make her fried chicken. For most of my life, I didn’t think the dish could be improved upon. While she never gave me written instructions, the process is ingrained in my memory, having watched her do it so many times. And it always resulted in a delicious meal, so why mess with tradition, right?

Well, despite my nostalgia, after speaking with chef Edward Lee about fried chicken, which he’s spent most of his career perfecting, I had to admit that there might be a few subtle updates to grandma’s recipe.

And, oh my stars (to borrow one of grandma’s favorite expressions), it helped. Though Lee’s recipe didn’t reinvent the fried chicken wheel, his tips created a crispier crust and far more tender meat than I had ever achieved before. All it required was lots of buttermilk, one empty egg carton saved from my recycling bin and an afternoon spent re-seasoning Grandma’s old Griswold No. 9 cast-iron skillet.