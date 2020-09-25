You Probably Don’t Have Coronavirus Antibodies. Even Now.

The possibility that the American population might be able to achieve some kind of herd immunity to the novel coronavirus without a vaccine seems to be slipping away.

Or at least that’s the worrying implication of a new study that appeared Friday in The Lancet, a medical journal. Experts said the research clarifies the desperate need for a vaccine, and the risk of letting up on social distancing and other safety measures in the meantime.

