This $15 Reusable Food Jar on Amazon Is the Top-Rated Versatile Tupperware Replacement I Didn’t Know I Needed

For me, keeping leftovers is a perpetual battle against magically disappearing Tupperware-like food containers and their lids. And even if I do somehow manage to find what I need, their profiles and designs are so forgettable, the leftovers spoil away in some forgotten corner of my fridge. And the Built NY Reusable Food Storage Jar have given me a solid and relatively affordable solution. And since they’re on Amazon, they make for a great food preservation experiment you can buy, receive in a few days, and easily return if it doesn’t work out.

You can get the double-walled and vacuum insulated jars in either a 10-ounce ($15) or 16-ounce ($18) size. And you get to choose between three different colors: Mint, Imperial Blue, and Charcoal. Each one is durable, too, to withstand whatever your travels have in store for them. Of course, if you use them at home as I do, that means dropping them won’t mean they pop open and spew your food all over the floor. The insulated, stainless steel wall is designed to keep your food cold for up to nine hours or hot for up to seven hours. They’re great for a workday lunch regardless of your office’s fridge and microwave or oven situations. As far as I’m concerned, there are few people who couldn’t benefit from at least one of these affordable, stylish, and versatile jars. When about $50 will get you three different colors and different sizes of the jars, it seems like a no-brainer choice for your next lunch or leftover meal. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.