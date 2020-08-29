You Thought Our Border Policy Couldn’t Get Even Crueler? It Just Did.

While our attention has been hyper-focused on the pandemic and the upcoming national elections, new regulations and protocols have been implemented by the Trump administration that are increasing the misery experienced by migrant children and families detained on the U.S. Southwest border.

Since March, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have used a century-old provision in the federal code to grant unprecedented authority to the agency to halt immigration proceedings and accelerate the deportation of more than 100,000 families, unaccompanied minors, and individuals. Mark Morgan, the CBP chief, said, “We’re trying to remove them as fast as we can.”

Indeed they are. His agency not only has been fast tracking deportations of unaccompanied minors, including numerous cases of infants accompanied only by teenage moms, but worse still, it has been increasing its practice of holding unaccompanied minors alone in hotel rooms for several days before deporting them, without medical care or a proper hearing. Moreover, the surge in expulsions in the midst of a pandemic has meant that the U.S. is routinely exporting COVID-positive persons overseas.