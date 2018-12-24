‘You Want Me Back’: Kevin Spacey Releases Bizarre Video After Being Charged With Sexual Assault

Actor Kevin Spacey is facing a felony sexual assault charge for an alleged attack on a teenager at a Nantucket bar, prosecutors confirmed on Monday.

The former “House of Cards” star did not issue an immediate comment on the legal development but did put out a bizarre YouTube video in which, assuming the character of Frank Underwood from the hit Netflix series, he declares: “You want me back.”

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, was accused of a range of misconduct, including sexual assault, in the early days of the #MeToo movement—which cost him his Netflix gig. He has repeatedly denied criminal wrongdoing.

The Nantucket case, which was first reported by the Boston Globe, stems from allegations by son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh, who said last year that Spacey got the 18-year-old drunk and then groped him in 2016.

“Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink after drink and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him,” Unruh said at a press conference announcing the claims last November.

“The victim, my son, was a star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” Unruh said. “This was a criminal act.”

Unruh’s son filed a report with the sheriff. The Cape and Islands, Massachusetts, prosecutor announced that a criminal complaint has been issued and Spacey is due for arraignment on Jan. 7. in Nantucket District Court.

The accusation from Unruh’s son followed an allegation by actor Anthony Rapp who said last fall that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14. Spacey said at the time that he could not recall the incident but apologized for the “inappropriate” behavior.

The claims set in motion a flurry of misconduct allegations against the actor that ultimately tanked his career. Netflix axed him from “House of Cards,” he lost his role in “All the Money in the World,” and essentially vanished from the big and small screens.

In what is essentially his first public appearance since the scandal unfurled, a video posted on YouTube, titled “Let Me Be Frank,” shows Spacey washing dishes, wearing an apron covered with Santas.

When he speaks, the voice is the familiar, somewhat menacing drawl of Underwood.

"I know what you want," he says. "Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, it's too powerful and after all, we shared everything, you and I.

“I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me even though you knew you shouldn't. So we're not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want: You want me back."

That was apparently a reference to Netflix’s decision to kill his character off on “House of Cards” after he was accused of on-set sexual harassment.