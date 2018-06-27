Young Progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Topples Old Boss Joe Crowley in Democratic Primary Shocker

In one of the most shocking upsets in recent political history, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toppled Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday night. And it wasn’t even close. With 83 percent of precincts reporting, Ocasio-Cortez led by over 15 points.

The result, reminiscent of the 2014 defeat of Eric Cantor by Rep. David Brat in Virginia, helped solidify the notion that challengers from the left can actually compete in Democratic primaries.

Crowley, who was in line for the the role of Speaker of the House, and is currently part of the House Democratic leadership team, has been in office since 1999. He has also been the chair of the Queens County Democratic Party since 2006.

Ocasio-Cortez, who backs Medicare for All and the abolishment of ICE, was previously an organizer on the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). She was outraised by a 10-1 margin and had never held political office previously. In the closing weeks of the campaign, Ocasio-Cortez was lifted by a viral ad produced by two Democratic Socialists of America members from Michigan.

Only about 20,000 voters participated in the district’s primary election, one of several around the state for Congressional races. Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise win could be an indicator of the Democratic energy on the left in New York, as Cynthia Nixon mounts a challenge against two-term Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo in a separate primary vote in September.

Ocasio-Cortez was not the only primary challenger for a long entrenched New York Democrats. Rep. Yvette Clarke, who represents New York’s 9th Congressional District, is narrowly leading her challenger Adem Bunkeddeko.