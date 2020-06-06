Your Confederacy Is Burning. It’s About Time.

A Birmingham crowd protesting white supremacist terror toppled a statue honoring Charles Linn, who fought with the Confederate Navy to keep black folks enslaved in perpetuity. On the campus of the University of Mississippi—where the sports mascot until 2003 was a Confederate soldier character called “Colonel Reb” and “Dixie” was the fight song for another 13 years—a protester defaced a Confederate statue. Along Richmond’s Monument Avenue—a street virtually lined with statuary tributes to traitorous defenders of the Confederacy—demonstrators tagged statues of Robert E. Lee, “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis with messages including “Fuck Cops” and “No More White Supremacy.”

In the same city, protesters set fire to the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the elite white ladies’ group that erected the majority of Confederate monuments in this country.

The Confederacy is rightfully burning, literally and figuratively, though never quite fast enough—and elected leaders are slowly following the lead of protesters and finally taking down Confederate monuments that should have come down long ago.