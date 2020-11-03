Your Job Today: Remind an Undecided Voter About Trump’s Four Worst Acts

For the last five years, Donald Trump has squatted inside our brains, lying and bullying and whining his way through the news cycle (and sleep cycle) before the whole orange-hued nightmare begins all over again. Every time we think he’s touching bottom, he crashes through the floor—then tries to pull the rest of us down with him.

Absent a Joe Biden landslide, no one can be sure if the election returns will bring us Groundhog Day on acid—how will Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, go?—or relief at last, as the whole preposterous charade comes heaving to a close.

Until then, we’re left to contend with our national amnesia, which robs us of our ability to remember yesterday’s outrage, much less one from 2017.