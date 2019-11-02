Your Trumpkins Won’t Say It But You’re in Deep Shit, Donald

Is this what winning feels like, Donald?

You may think of yourself as the all-time world champion bullshit artist, but even a dull-witted, intellectually incurious slowcoach like you may have noticed that your carefully crafted image, political and personal fortunes, presidential legacy, and reputation are teetering over an abyss. You promised Americans they would grow sick of all the winning, but mostly they’ve grown sick of your shitshow White House, verbal incontinence, outrageous corruption, and the cost of carrying your water.

Let’s start with your growing realization that you’re in actual legal and impeachment peril. Is there any universe where you think you’re winning on any front?