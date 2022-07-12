YouTube’s Beloved Lofi Girl Ends Her Two-Year Livestream After Sham Copyright Claim

This article was updated at 12:15 p.m. July 12, 2022, to note the return of the YouTube channel.

The Lofi music girl has finally finished whatever never-ending novel she was writing. After two years of non-stop beats to relax/study and sleep/chill to, one of the most beloved YouTube channels has halted their livestreams. Finally, she’s put an end to her note-taking/book-writing—or whatever was going on in that little notebook that’s surely given her carpal tunnel by now.

For over 20,000 hours, the YouTube channel Lofi Girl has been airing mundane hip-hop beats for folks to use as background music as they go about their day-to-day tasks. The main livestream wracked up 668 million views as it aired for two years, while a secondary stream boasted a hearty 129 million views.

In actuality, Lofi Girl was forced to end her streams due to a copyright strike against the channel. The account shared the email they received from YouTube via their Twitter page, stating that the copyright strike is “false” and that they hope it will be sorted out “quickly,” so that they may resume streaming.

This has, in fact, happened before. Poor Lofi Girl has really been through the wringer! Back in 2020, YouTube terminated the channel of ChilledCow (the original home of Lofi Girl), though the owner relaunched the channel just a few days after. Now, two years later, a similar event has occurred.

Fans of the channel wasted no time in rallying the troops to get the channel back in business. Folks on Reddit, for instance, were thoroughly upset by the copyright strike, demanding to “free” the Lofi beats girl. Others joked that she must have left for a reason.

“‘Beats to…’ became her day job - tedious, mundane, unexciting,” one Reddit user joked. “But then Queen Bey told her to quit her 9 to 5 and the rest is history.”

Twitter, as it does, naturally joined in.

The livestreams have been removed from YouTube entirely, so you’ll have to resort to a knock-off Lofi Girl in the meantime. But there is good news here: The OG Lofi Girl should be coming back soon. Team YouTube replied to Lofi Girl’s tweet requesting help, announcing that the vids will be returning to the streaming platform soon.

“Confirmed the takedown requests were abusive & terminated the claimants account,” YouTube shared. “We’ve resolved the strikes + reinstated your vids - it can sometimes take 24-48 hours for everything to be back to normal!”

Even better: Lofi Girl had a countdown to a new livestream showing on their page, ready to begin a new never-ending swell of music at 12 p.m. ET. Time to refresh your browser tabs and get back to listening: Lofi Girl hasn’t quit her job quite yet. In fact, she's back now.