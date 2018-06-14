Zach Galifianakis Roasts Jerry Seinfeld, Praises Cardi B on ‘Between Two Ferns’

“We had President Hillary Clinton on last time, now I have this guy, it’s like, who cares?” Zach Galifianakis whispers off-screen at the beginning of his the latest episode of Between Two Ferns.

It was nearly two years ago when Clinton appeared on the Funny or Die show, an appearance that may have temporarily endeared her to millennial voters but likely did nothing to help her in the general election against Donald Trump.

This time, Galifianakis hosted Jerry Seinfeld and was typically annoyed by the presence of his guest, whose misspelled name appeared on the screen with “Funny 1993-1997” below it. Noting Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ award-winning run on Veep and that infamous stand-up routine for Michael Richards, the host joked that Seinfeld “has been a real launching pad for whites.”

“Actor, writer, comedian, producer,” Galifianakis said. “Which of Larry David’s skills do you admire the most?”

And then, “You have Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, James Corden has Carpool Karaoke. What’s next in lazy car-based non-comedy?”

Eventually, Seinfeld got in a dig of his own at Galifianakis’ expense. “Do you think if they only made one Hangover and didn’t make the other two,” he asked, “it would be considered a comedy classic?”

After a brief and surprising appearance from another Seinfeld alum Wayne Knight — “Hello, Jerry,” Knight said. “Hey, Wayne, good to see you,” Seinfeld replied — Galifianakis said he had a “better guest” to introduce: a very pregnant Cardi B.

With Seinfeld relegated to a sitting on milk crate that wasn’t even between the two ferns, Galifianakis lavished praise on “international superstar” Cardi B. “Are you able to look at all this and just take it in?” he asked, excitedly. “I mean, is your life nuts?”

When Cardi B left, she gave Galifianakis a big hug and fully snubbed Seinfeld. “That was the opposite of what happened with Kesha,” Seinfeld deadpanned .