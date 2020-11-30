Zappos Has More Than Shoes—Check Out Their Cyber Monday Sale

- Take at least 20% off shoes and clothing from Zappos
- Zappos has great shoes, no question, but they also have clothing deals that can’t be beat, from Levi’s denim to North Face coats.
This Cyber Monday, we recommend shopping at Zappos for any clothing related needs. While you might associate Zappos with shoes (rightfully so, they have a great selection), it’s a little known secret their clothing selection is also top notch. Choose from brands like the North Face, Levi’s, Nike and more. We’ve hand picked some of our favorite deals, and yeah, we threw in a few shoe deals there, too.
Adidas Alphaboost
Down From $120
Asics Gel-Excite 7
Down From $75
Levi’s 721 High Rise
Down From $70
The North Face Campshire Hoodie
Down From $149
Nike Pro Therma Tights
Down From $50
Onitsuka Tiger Serrano
Down From $75
Calvin Klein Underwear Boxer Brief
Down From $26
The North Face ThermoBall Jacket
Down From $249
Frye Terri Penny
Down From $228
