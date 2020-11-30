Zappos Has More Than Shoes—Check Out Their Cyber Monday Sale

Take at least 20% off shoes and clothing from Zappos

Zappos has great shoes, no question, but they also have clothing deals that can’t be beat, from Levi’s denim to North Face coats.

This Cyber Monday, we recommend shopping at Zappos for any clothing related needs. While you might associate Zappos with shoes (rightfully so, they have a great selection), it’s a little known secret their clothing selection is also top notch. Choose from brands like the North Face, Levi’s, Nike and more. We’ve hand picked some of our favorite deals, and yeah, we threw in a few shoe deals there, too.

Adidas Alphaboost Down From $120 Buy at Zappos $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Asics Gel-Excite 7 Down From $75 Buy at Zappos $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Levi’s 721 High Rise Down From $70 Buy at Zappos $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The North Face Campshire Hoodie Down From $149 Buy at Zappos $ 97 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nike Pro Therma Tights Down From $50 Buy at Zappos $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Onitsuka Tiger Serrano Down From $75 Buy at Zappos $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Calvin Klein Underwear Boxer Brief Down From $26 Buy at Zappos $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The North Face ThermoBall Jacket Down From $249 Buy at Zappos $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Frye Terri Penny Down From $228 Buy at Zappos $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

