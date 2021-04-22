Zappos' Goods For Good Shop Has Sustainable Face Masks, Shoes, and More

Just in time for Earth Day, and just when all of us are buying shoes for the first time in a year, Zappos is highlighting brands that are environmentally focused and make dedications to the community. They happen to be some of our favorite brands, and to have some of our favorite items. We’ve hand picked some of our favorites so you can grab some goods for good that are almost certainly, well, good.

Adidas Face Cover: Our favorite face masks for running or exercising outside are recycled. If you’re looking for a more sustainable option, this is a great bet.

Adidas Face Cover Buy at adidas $ 20

Madewell Court Sneaker: Madewell recently released these shoes and we love them. Not only do they have a fun design, they are made from sustainably sourced leather, too.

Madewell Court Sneaker Buy at Zappos $ 98

Brooks Dare Crossback Bra: Scouted Contributor G.L. DiVittorio loves this bra for running in. She writes it disperses support thanks to a bottom band, that leads to a lack of crushing.

Brooks Dare Crossback Bra Buy at Zappos $ 60

Hoka One One Rincon 2: Not only are these Scouted Contributor Elinor Walker’s favorite shoes for walking in all day, they are stylish, and Hoka One One donates a portion of their profits to the community, too.

Hoka One One Rincon 2 Buy at Zappos $ 115

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.