One of My Favorite All-Around Running Shoes From ASICS Is on Sale at Zappos Right Now

In the last three years or so, I’ve been running regularly for the first time in my life. To avoid injury and improve my form, I’ve paid a lot of attention to my running shoes and what types work for what activities. No matter what, ASICS has always stood out as a top brand both in price point and the high-quality support it gave my ankles and legs. And today at Zappos, you can get the very highly-rated (and one of my favorite all-time shoes) the GEL Venture 6 Running Shoes for men and women on sale.

The Venture 6, marked down to $45 while on sale, comes very close to perfect for an all-around fitness shoe, as I wrote back in March. Its lightweight and extra-supportive cushioning will give you a flexible response no matter what environment you’re in. Despite being labeled as trail shoes, I’ve never used the Venture 6 on a trail but I have used several pairs of them for years on streets and in gyms. The fabric lining is breathable and the impact-absorbing interior heel cushion makes landing from a jump or a long stride extremely smooth. They’re exceptionally comfortable and make intense workouts dreamy for your feet. Of course, shoes fit best when they fit you so it’s great that this sale is on Zappos. Shipping is quick and returns are super easy. Get it at Zappos >

